Ludlow Fringe Festival receives financial boost and commendation on its 10th anniversary

SOUTH PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 29/03/22 Inviting people to buy tickets for the Ludlow Fringe Festival, (left) festival director Anita Bigsby, and (right) community and education co-ordinator Jess Laurie, at Ludlow Castle..

The Ludlow Fringe Festival, has received a financial boost of £5,000 from the Shropshire Council Arts Grant and a £3,000 grant from rural housing group Connexus.

Now the festival, which is celebrating 10 years this year, has also received a commendation from Nadine Dorries MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Support.

She praised the contribution the festival has made and continues to make to England's cultural heritage and creative sectors throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MP also recognised the strength and resilience organisers have shown throughout the last two years.

Anita Bigsby, Fringe Festival Director, said: “This is an exciting year for us and a major milestone with our 10th birthday celebration.

“We are incredibly grateful to both Shropshire Council and Connexus for giving us this money to be able to make a difference to the people of the town with free community workshops and activities in the coming months.

“People of all ages and abilities will be given the chance to create costumes, carnival sculpture and musical accompaniment to help make this event a real statement about how much we love our town and how much we care for our environment.

“We hope it will help bring the community together and help everyone in Ludlow and beyond have ownership and feel involved with the festival.

"It will also allow us to put on the biggest and best carnival, returning with a bang after a 15 year break.

“The Fringe Festival is a massive event for the town and our community, showcasing Ludlow to an audience of thousands drawn from far and wide so it is also wonderful to be recognised by the government for the work we have done.

“Our vibrant and diverse festival has gone from strength to strength and even Covid didn’t stop us, with a mixture of live and online performances.

“This year is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet and we hope to beat the record visitor numbers of 13,000 we saw in 2021.”

The grants will help support Ludlow Carnival -–this year with an eco theme – which will launch the festival on June 18.

The money will also support work with the community leading up to and throughout the three week festival, which runs until July 10.

The event will see a range of performances, activities and celebrations across the town.