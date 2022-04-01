Ludlow Fringe Festival organisers seeking support

Ludlow Fringe Festival director Anita Bigsby is looking for sponsors for the event

Ludlow Fringe Festival runs from June 18 to July 10 and has a packed programme of events lined up – including the return of the popular town carnival.

Planning is well under way but organisers are asking for help to find some headline sponsors.

Festival director Anita Bigsby said: “Planning is in full swing and we are really excited about what we are putting together for this year’s festival.

“We can promise something to suit all tastes and ages and just can’t wait for it all to begin.

“We have been holding fundraisers to help raise the money needed to stage the festival and applying for grants, but are also now asking locals and local businesses to get involved by pledging their support through sponsorship or buying advertising in our brochure.

“There are many opportunities available in terms of event sponsorship and we would love to hear from any business, group or other organisations who feel they can help us put on a festival feast of entertainment which we are hoping will be our best yet.”

At the festival in 2021, despite delivering it during the last four weeks of lockdown, there were audiences of around 13,000 people.

Events at this year’s three-week festival include an Eco Carnival, storytellers, young musicians, Shakespeare at the Castle, visual arts and photography exhibitions, comedy, dance, green festival, Festival of the Forest, the Big Sing with all of the local choirs taking part, poetry events, writers and international musicians as well local and regional bands and performers.

There will also be a colourful and vibrant vine-like artwork produced by local young artists, running across shop windows throughout the town and containing eco pledges to the planet from local businesses and with hidden artworks for children to find on the trail.

As well as business sponsorship there are also ways for individuals to donate to the Fringe, and a Friends of Ludlow Fringe is being set up so people can show their support by displaying window stickers and wearing badges.