Four couples, three bedrooms, one unforgettable night in Tenbury Wells!

Bedroom Farce caste

New director and Ludlow resident, Peter Hayter is at the helm of the Regal Community Theatre for a series of performances of the Alan Ayckbourn play Bedroom Farce in the Studio Theatre of the Regal, Tenbury Wells, from March 24 to 26.

The fast-paced action rattles through three couples’ bedrooms with a fourth couple, Trevor and Susannah, inflicting their marital troubles on their best friends, whose own relationships are tenuous at best.

Taking place in real-time in the bedrooms of three beleaguered couples during one unforgettable Saturday night, beds, tempers, and domestic order are ruffled, leading all the players to a hilarious and touching conclusion.

Mr Hayter said: "Great writing and quick-fire slapstick - it’s a potent combination. Before working with Regal Community Theatre I never realised a Cornish pasty offered so many comic possibilities.”

Mr Hayter himself has taken on roles as diverse as directing Macbeth at Ludlow Assembly Rooms for renowned local group Two Score Theatre Co, to appearing as Nobby The Naughty Panda and King Rat in The Regal’s traditional panto and Fagin in their production of OLIVER!

The RCT will be following on from an acclaimed production of Ladies Down Under in October.

Bedroom Farce was written in the mid-1970s, but is timeless in its depiction of the stresses and strains of marital relationships, says Mr Hayter.

"Ayckbourn’s incomparable comic writing conveys these tensions with great warmth and humour in what promises to be great night of live theatre," he said.

Performances take place in The Regal Theatre Studio (behind the main theatre) from 7.30pm on Thursday, March 24, Friday March 25, and Saturday, March 26. There's also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm on the 26th.