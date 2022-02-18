Notification Settings

Enid Blyton parody heading to the county

By Dominic Robertson

A parody of a classic Enid Blyton story will be heading to the county.

The show will be visiting the county next month
Arts Alive has secured the touring ‘Bumper Blyton’ show for South Shropshire’s Chapel Lawn Village Hall.

The Enid Blyton parody show for grown-ups is an improvised spoof, chock full of innuendos and puns in the style of the nation’s favourite author.

‘Bumper Blyton: The Improvised Adventure’ is performed by an award-winning cast of some of the UK’s most experienced improvisers, who have previously featured at The Comedy Store, Showstoppers the Improvised Musical and Doctor Who.

They have performed consecutive sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe alongside a successful 2019 UK & Europe tour.

It is the creation of Amy Cooke-Hodgson – founder of Edfringe and multi award-winning West End hit Austentatious – and Jonah Fazel from BAFTA winning History Bombs.

Ian Kerry, Executive Director at Arts Alive, said: “Bumper Blyton is a hilarious tongue-in-cheek homage to one of our most loved children’s authors, highlighting some of the ways life has moved on since she penned her books all those years ago. It’s performed in vintage costume with music and songs, creating a live adventure on the hoof based on audience suggestions. It’s a delightful mix of nostalgia and parody, that will be an entertaining night out.”

The show takes place at 8pm on Saturday, March 12.

The show is suitable for ages 14 plus and tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.artsalive.co.uk.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

