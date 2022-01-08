Shropshire Hills to star in new ITV series exploring England/Wales borderlands

Sean on the platform at Cambrian Heritage Railways

Good Morning Britain and Countryfile star Sean Fletcher will be presenting a six-part series, Wonders of the Border, which will see him travel the borderlands between England and Wales.

The series will cover eight counties and link four areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty – the Wye Valley, the Shropshire Hills, Brecon Beacons National Park and the Clwydian Range/Dee Valley.

Sean said: “I was privileged to have the chance to travel along the magnificent Wales Coast Path for some incredibly popular programmes which aired on ITV in 2020.

"And now, I am able to complete the journey around the nation that I am proud to call my second home. I am hoping that the programme will give some inspiration for places to visit and to enjoy some fantastic countryside along the way.”

During the series, Sean will learn more about Offa's Dyke, which is not far from South Shropshire and covers a distance of more than 80 miles.

Offa's Dyke is a long-distance footpath which was built 1,200 years ago and is Britain's longest ancient monument – it is even longer than Hadrian's Wall.

Sean rock climbing at Llanymynech

Sean paddleboarding on the Montgomery Canal

It is named after Offa– the Anglo Saxon King — who seized power during a time of great unrest caused by friction between Wales and England in the border regions.

Offa was determined to quell the Welsh and impose his authority, and he did this by building one of the most remarkable structures in Britain.

Rob Dingle, the Offa’s Dyke Path national trail officer, said: “Whether you’re a seasoned hiker, a fan of UK history or someone with a New Year’s resolution to get out more with the dog, the path has something to ‘Offa’ for everyone — with so much to see and do along the route.

“I’m sure that Sean’s journey will showcase this and inspire seasoned walkers and newbies alike to explore the beauty on their doorsteps — all while supporting the many local businesses and attractions which lie along the route.”

Jonathan Hill, editor of network programmes at ITV Cymru Wales, said: “We are excited to be sharing such amazing stories and pictures from right along the Offa’s Dyke Path and the wider borderland communities.