Town builds up a head of steam for weekend events

Steam engines are due at the Six Bells

On Saturday (Sep 18) people can visit the newly opened Weighbridge Railway Museum, in Station Street, from 10am to 4pm to find out all about the town's lost railway past.

Live Irish music will be at the Old Market Square from 12 noon to 2pm and The Jitterbuggers will be performing at Castle Hotel Garden from 2pm to 4pm.

The Six Bells will host stalls, street food and steam engines from 1pm and there will be music at the same venue from 5pm.

Steam engines are also due to be chugging around town during the afternoon and evening.