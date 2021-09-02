Alistair McGowan set to make a good impression on the piano in south Shropshire

Alistair McGowan

Alistair and Deborah, who lives in Ludlow, have joined forces to put on a gala concert at Walcot Hall, in Lydbury North, on Saturday November 13.

Walcot Hall is a Georgian house situated in the borderlands of south Shropshire, with a turquoise freestanding ballroom, and eclectic furnishings.

The rustic nature of the estate and its curiosities have made a great host venue for world famous operas. It also has 15 unique self-catering holiday cottages.

A spokesperson for promoter James H Soars said: "Alistair’s sublime piano and clever comedy, followed by Deborah’s pure voice and poetic songs, makes for a classic evening of entertainment in this magnificent venue."

Alistair McGowan is better known as an impressionist, actor, writer of jokes, plays and sketches, stand-up comedian and, latterly, pianist, who recently moved to Shropshire.

At the age of 49, Alistair went back to the piano, having reached Grade 2 as a nine-year old, achieving a No. 1 Sony album that grew into successful live concerts with a difference.

He intersperses his trademark impressions into The Piano Show.

Alistair said: “I’ve heard a lot about the magical nights at Walcot Hall and really can’t wait to perform there. It should be a very special night. I’ve had the pleasure of watching Deborah perform and hearing her ethereal voice and the idea of doing a show with her was irresistible. Our musical styles are quite different but will, I think, gel very well."

Deborah Rose

Songstress Deborah Rose is from Newport, Wales, but currently living in Ludlow. She will be joined by violinist Ben Walsh and pianist Martin Riley.

Deborah’s love of song and poetry combined has guided her compositions.

Inspired by Shakespeare, Sir Walter Scott, and Tennyson she shares a deep love of Pre-Raphaelite paintings, and has performed in many National Trust and historical houses that are linked with the poets and painters referenced on her albums.

She regularly offers music workshops to adults suffering with dementia, and teaches songwriting internationally in prisons, and schools.

Deborah’s guiding light is to serve others by using her voice to reach out, inspire, and touch that place deep in the soul of her audiences, whether in the living room of a hospice, a wedding ceremony, or a cathedral concert.

She said: “I’ve always loved Alistair’s impersonations, especially of TV presenter Richard Madeley, Ross of ‘Friends’ and Welsh newsreader Huw Edwards, and to hear him play piano was a wonderful surprise.

"While the genres we play are different, there's a crossover and common thread in our approach and appreciation of music. I’m really excited to be performing at Walcot Hall this Autumn, it’s a beautiful time of year for a concert.”

The event is taking place from 6.30pm on Saturday November 13, starting with drinks and canapes. Tickets priced at £52.69 from Walcot Hall box office on 01588 680570 or via eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-gala-concert-with-deborah-rose-and-alistair-mcgowan-tickets-168971705921.