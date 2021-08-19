Dates set for next year's Farmer Phil's music festival in south Shropshire

Farmer Phil's Festival 2021 Andy White Gig Photography

Farmer Phil's Festival is set to rock the area around Gatten Farm in Ratlinghope from August 12 to 14, 2022.

The festival returned last weekend to joyous approval from music, beer and countryside lovers after the coronavirus pandemic caused the 2020 jamboree to be cancelled.

Revellers were allowed to turn up days before the festival began to enjoy the countryside, and buy from the various stallholders who joined them in the Shropshire Hills.

Eighies pop band T'Pau, lead by Shropshire chanteuse Carol Decker, and spirit in the sky favourites Dr & The Medics, were among the eclectic musical mix who transfixed the audience.

And also in the 50-act line up were Dreadzone an electronic and dub five-piece powerhouse appearing at Farmer Phil's for the first time in five years as the headliners for Sunday.