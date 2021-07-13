‘Green’ festival brings a splash of colour back to Ludlow

Ludlow Green Festival

In its 24th year, Ludlow Green Festival took place on Sunday in Castle Square.

The event usually attracts thousands of people to the historic market town to learn more about what they can do to improve Ludlow and the environment, as well as to enjoy a day out with food, drinks and activities.

Despite a slightly scaled-back event due to ongoing Covid restrictions, crowds still enjoyed live music, dancing and entertainment at the festival, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Tish Dockerty, chairman of the Ludlow 21 community group, which runs the event, said: "It's lovely to be back up and running.

"There was a lot of concern over whether we should do it at all but I think people felt it was important to do something.

"We did not have the massive packed programme of events that we would usually have, although there was still quite a lot going on, definitely enough to warrant hosting the event.

"Hopefully next year we'll be completely back to normal."

The aim of the event was to bring together like-minded members of the community who could benefit from free talks, activities, entertainment and a range of stalls selling various items.

"There was free advice on how to insulate your home, what you can do within a community to benefit the environment and how to live in a more environmentally-friendly way," said Trish.

"It's an opportunity to come together and we hope people will learn something beneficial – there's also lots of really interesting stalls and various businesses involved."

Trish added: "It's about improving Ludlow, so we were also asking people to make comments about the future of the town and what to do to make it more eco-friendly."