Comedy legend to close out fringe festival

Alistain McGowan will be closing out the festival on Sunday

McGowan will be bringing his unique set, 'The Piano Show', which combines playing classical pieces on a Steinway Grand Piano with his stand-up comedy and impressions, to the event.

It will take place at St Laurence’s Church at 4pm on Sunday, and closes out the festival.

Anita Bigsby, director of Ludlow Fringe Festival said they were delighted to be hosting the performance.

She also praised the support the star has given to the festival.

She said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to have Alistair McGowan bring his show to our Fringe Festival and wrapping up what’s been a fantastic four weeks of entertainment.

"He’s been wonderfully supportive becoming a patron and now as a performer. Many will know him as a well-known comedian and impressionist. He took up classical piano only four years ago receiving astounding reviews. Acoustically, St Laurence’s Church as a venue is going to be a real treat for audiences.”

The Ludlow Fringe Festival launched on June 19 and has included both live and online performances with a diverse programme featuring comedy, theatre, music, dance, visual arts and more.

Tickets for the event are limited and cost £15, or £12 for concessions.