The event, the fourth to have taken place in the town, aims to support and promote lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people to promote equal rights – and to increase visibility as members of society.

Although the activities were scaled down due to Covid restrictions the event still featured a live performance from Ru Paul's Drag Race star Smashby, a live DJ set from Paul Le Keux, and hoop and pole dance performances from Pure Studios.

The event was also lit up with plenty of rainbows – the traditional emblem of pride.

Nicola Paton, organiser and founder of Ludlow Pride, said that there had been a great turnout with a "massive diversity in ages" of those attending to enjoy the activities.

Nicola said that because Covid had limited some of the events which could take place, Pride events have been threaded into the overall Ludlow Fringe Festival programme, which started on June 19 and runs until July 18.

She said: "Because I work for Ludlow Fringe we have weaved an LGBT strand throughout the festival so performers who could not perform today can perform throughout the festival."

Nicola said that the event had provided plenty of light-hearted entertainment but is key to promoting visibility and inclusion, particularly for young LGBT people.

She said: "It is being visible and letting them know we are here, and celebrating families as well.

"Ludlow is a diverse place even though it is a small town and it is about celebrating through creativity by putting on performances and music."

She added: "Today it gave people who are just travelling through the town a chance to come up and see what is going on. It sparks conversations with strangers and that is a really beautiful thing."