ConeBoy putting in an appearance at Ludlow Fringe Festival

Clive Parker-Sharp

The festival celebrates the arts in every form and takes place in Ludlow each year.

On July 10, visitors can watch 'ConeBoy' the eclectic rock ‘n’ talk show, a cutting take on the media from the 70's to now, via the lens of a boy made famous because of his appearance.

The show was created by writer and performer Clive Parker-Sharp who was at the forefront in the punk movement, with pioneering bands Spizz Energi, Athletico Spizz 80, The Members, a founder member of 80's rockers Big Country, and also Jesus and Mary Chain spinoff The Expressway .

As an author he brings his second novel alive, the semi-autobiographical ConeBoy, in a punk musical, with collaborator, singer Marshall Star.

Clive’s first book, a biographical history ‘The Box’, spawned multi-media show, ‘Sex Drugs & Music-Hall’. Supported by Arts Council England it toured unusual venues, such as museums and libraries, and is now adapted for TV by Tim John.