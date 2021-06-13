ConeBoy putting in an appearance at Ludlow Fringe Festival

By Charlotte Bentley

An electric rock 'n' roll talk show is heading to Ludlow Fringe Festival this summer.

The festival celebrates the arts in every form and takes place in Ludlow each year.

On July 10, visitors can watch 'ConeBoy' the eclectic rock ‘n’ talk show, a cutting take on the media from the 70's to now, via the lens of a boy made famous because of his appearance.

The show was created by writer and performer Clive Parker-Sharp who was at the forefront in the punk movement, with pioneering bands Spizz Energi, Athletico Spizz 80, The Members, a founder member of 80's rockers Big Country, and also Jesus and Mary Chain spinoff The Expressway .

As an author he brings his second novel alive, the semi-autobiographical ConeBoy, in a punk musical, with collaborator, singer Marshall Star.

Clive’s first book, a biographical history ‘The Box’, spawned multi-media show, ‘Sex Drugs & Music-Hall’. Supported by Arts Council England it toured unusual venues, such as museums and libraries, and is now adapted for TV by Tim John.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at https://ludlow.ssboxoffice.com/events/coneboy/.

