Picture perfect way to remember the past year

SpArC in Bishop's Castle. Photo: Google

SpArC in Bishop's Castle is the charity that raises money for the town's leisure centre and theatre.

Trustees now want local people to send in pictures of what they've been up to during lockdown so they can collect and put together a gallery.

Liz Still, theatre and arts manager, said: "We have all been living in our own bubbles lately, but what has been your 'pocket paradise'?

"Something that has had a positive effect – made you laugh, feel safe, a game, an animal, food, a moment – something that just kept you going.

"We will create a collective memory of our time in lockdown and when it is over we can have an exhibition of the photos."