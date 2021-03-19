Picture perfect way to remember the past year

By Charlotte BentleyBishop's CastleSouth Shropshire entertainmentPublished:

A charity in south Shropshire is hoping to start a gallery of lockdown photos.

SpArC in Bishop's Castle. Photo: Google
SpArC in Bishop's Castle. Photo: Google

SpArC in Bishop's Castle is the charity that raises money for the town's leisure centre and theatre.

Trustees now want local people to send in pictures of what they've been up to during lockdown so they can collect and put together a gallery.

Liz Still, theatre and arts manager, said: "We have all been living in our own bubbles lately, but what has been your 'pocket paradise'?

"Something that has had a positive effect – made you laugh, feel safe, a game, an animal, food, a moment – something that just kept you going.

"We will create a collective memory of our time in lockdown and when it is over we can have an exhibition of the photos."

Email pictures to liz@sparctheatre.co.uk or drop off pictures at Enterprise House, Bishop's Castle.

South Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Health
News
Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News