Ludlow Medieval fayre bringing Christmas to audiences online this year

Organisers Abi Dakin and Prue Dakin

The annual fayre is departing from its historic theme to head online after being held at the town's famous castle for the past two decades.

With authentic Medieval costumes, crafts, entertainment, food and drink, the event is a Christmassy-crowd pleaser each year.

Organisers this year are encouraging people to sign up for online workshops and have festive fun while learning new skills.

All workshops take place on online using Zoom this year, so wherever people are, they can find a comfy seat, grab a mulled wine and get hands-on with the fayre’s wonderful makers as they encourage participants to get creative together.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Over the weekend of November 28 and 29, fans can get creative and make their own Christmas in the ticketed interactive workshops, the majority of which are led by experts from local companies or organisations.

The workshops include two cocktail masterclasses from Ludlow Gin; Christmas wreath making with Wildegoose Nursery; chocolate tasting and the perfect hot chocolate with The Copper Pot; “create your own Mini Medieval Book” with Shelagh McCarthy; and a behind the scenes visit to Ludlow Castle with resident archaeologist Leon Bracelin.

The team behind the fayre are mother and daughter Prue and Abi Dakin, who run Shropshire-based independent company Dakin Events.

Abi said: “There is still time to sign up for the popular Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre workshops and receive your goodies through the post to join in.

“We know how much festive fun the workshops create for so many of the 18,000 people who usually join us for the fayre each year. With tickets for the expert sessions ranging in price between £8 and £43 there is truly something for everyone.

“Despite the pressure placed on us by Covid-19, the fayre team and our many partners have worked hard to ensure the show goes on in 2020. We know people are disappointed they cannot join us in person, but we hope as many loyal fayre goers as possible will join us to help ensure we come back stronger when times improve.”

With just over a week to go until the online event, there is still time to register to receive the ingredients or materials from the expert workshop leader.

The other ticketed activities include a guide to making a beautiful Christmas “swag” with Wildegoose Nursery; “create your own papercraft illustrated 3D castle” with Katy Alston; and the chance to “cook along and make a medieval feast” with supper club purveyors appleTeme.