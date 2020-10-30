South Shropshire mural brightens up school

Rory McCann with his latest mural created in Church Stretton

Rory McCann's latest creation sits along the entrance to St Lawrence Church of England Primary School in Church Stretton.

The Shrewsbury artist has made a name for himself creating similar pieces which can be seen on structures throughout the county.

His most recent design depicts the Long Mynd, countryside animals, the Shropshire hills, the world and the universe.

Up in the sky, as constellations, are the school's values.

Rory, who has been posting online tutorials for people to follow at home during lockdown, said the piece aims at representing pupil's learning journey throughout their time at school.

He said: "After nearly a month of watching the weather, I finished this massive mural along the entrance to St Lawrence Primary School – I'm calling it Carpe Diem.

"It takes the children on a journey from the local to the global, to mirror the journey within their minds that they go on when they enter school.

"It is aimed at being uplifting and inspiring and adding colour to their lives. It is very public facing and I've had some lovely interactions.