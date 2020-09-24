Ex Royal Marine commando runs through Shropshire on lone John O'Groats to Land's End mission

Residents may spot Mike 'Buster' Keating in Church Stretton, as he looks to complete the 900 miles in support of OP Spartan, a mental health trust supporting current and former military and emergency service workers.

The former commando could be seen with his tent, clothing and full supplies on his back, weighing two stone, as he powered through Shrewsbury on Wednesday and was headingtowards Ludlow throughout today.

The 51-year-old from Yatton, near Bristol, is running the distance unsupported and has so far raised more than £5,600.

Mike, known as Buster, said the kindness of strangers had served as great motivation as residents had booked him hotels to help him along his journey.

He said: "I hope to finish it in about two weeks time.

"I've got my tent and all my kit that I need on my back which weighs about two stone when my water bag is full.

"Kindly, people have been cheering me on and booking me into hotels via my Facebook page so I haven't needed my tent. It's just been random people which is really nice, especially when it rains and I need to dry out my kit.

"I'm doing this to inspire ex-serving people who have mental health problems, like I have had with PTSD.

Advertising

"You don't have to stop your life. You can take one step in the right direction and that's what this is all about."

Buster served as a Royal Marine Commando from 1990 to 1995 before joining the police force.

He was then retired for reasons of mental health six years later, but added OP Spartan has been an "outstanding" organisation which inspired him to take on this challenge.

To support Buster, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/opspartan or search It All Starts With One Step on Facebook.