Winners of Virtual Ludlow in Bloom announced

Ludlow in Bloom usually runs a big competition for residents and businesses in a number of categories ranging from large gardens through business fronts to hanging baskets.

To celebrate the work people had been doing on their gardens during the lockdown, the committee wanted to hold a competition that would highlight their green-fingered efforts.

Vivienne Parry, chair of Ludlow in Bloom, said: "Having been forced to stay home, many of us have paid a lot of attention to our gardens.

"As a result there are a great many superb gardens which deserve recognition.”

Photographic entries were submitted either by email or by post.

The winners of the best large garden were Caroline and Kevin Wood who made their garden a haven for flowers and wildlife.

Winner of the best small garden was Richard Bissell, who also won best hanging basket award.