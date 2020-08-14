Ludlow Fringe Festival taking place online this year

From Saturday 15 to Monday 31 August, Ludlow Fringe Festival will take place online, celebrating the best of local talent and creatives.

Organisers have come up with a three-part, safe, affordable and innovative Fringe Festival for everyone to enjoy and get involved with.

Firstly, this includes an on-line, multi-national, family friendly and accessible festival with a programme of over 100 events to watch from the comfort of your armchair, from a wide-ranging array of local, national and international performers from all genres of the Arts – music, literary, dance, theatre, visual, comedy, storytellers, poetry, Shakespeare, etc.

All events are free to watch but a ‘no obligation’ donate button will be available throughout each performance for audience to show their appreciation to the performers where possible. Also, Ludlow Fringe will be donating 80 per cent of any income directed towards them to the Ludlow Food Bank.

Secondly, there will be an Arts Trail, taking place throughout the town in shop windows, cafes, galleries and public places and open to all categories of visual arts so there are paintings, sculptures, jewellery, ceramics and much more to be seen.

Ludlow Fringe called for submissions of Artwork from local artists and partnered with town centre businesses, shops and cafes to create an Art Trail of accessible, safe and socially distanced work for locals and visitors to enjoy and to encourage shoppers to explore all areas of the town.

“The event’s aim is to help support local businesses and creatives and to engage our local community,” said Alice Hodson, the Art Trail co-ordinator. "So look out for the maps which will be displayed in windows alongside the Ludlow Fringe Art Trail logo."

Lastly, there is the Ludlow Fringe Bunting Trail which is being promoted through social media, businesses, schools and community groups and is open to everyone of all ages and all abilities to participate. The theme is Beautiful Earth and provides an opportunity to celebrate all the fantastic things of beauty that the lockdown period has given us time to appreciate.

Contributions are in the form of drawings, paintings, photography, poetry, collage, etc and all the work will be displayed around the town and the town walks. There will also be activity packs available for shops, cafes and bars, with templates, colouring crayons and instructions for participation from visitors throughout the festival period and for work to be added.

Alice Hodson, the Art Trail co-ordinator added, “Our greatest desire this year is to promote the work that our wonderful creatives have been producing or perfecting throughout lockdown and the trail shows a diverse and interesting array of art from local artists in over 20 different pop-up venues and galleries around Ludlow. There are paintings, sculptures, jewellery, ceramics and much more. We are inviting people to wander through our history-filled streets and contemplate the wide range of art on offer. You can even pause for food and drink at some of the venues."

To obtain a free copy of the Art Trail Map and the on-line digital programme visit the Ludlow Fringe website, www.ludlowfringe.co.uk or their facebook page @ludlowfringe.