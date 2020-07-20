Street stalls busy once again as Bishop's Castle market returns

Organisers of the Bishop’s Castle farmers market said they had a successful return, with traders enjoying being once again behind a stall selling their local, home-made products.

The market is usually held in the town hall, however due to social distancing rules, it has been moved outside at Enterprise House, allowing for fresh air and lots of space.

Trevor Chalkley, organiser of the market, said: “It went really well. Some people said it was like being in France. It’s quite a nice space to have a market, and traders loved it. They could drive in and set up their stalls.

“The town hall, where it was held before, is central and parking is difficult. We had a really good footfall. There was a lot of visitors in town this weekend, I think the campsites were full. Traders said they had a good day – it felt like normal.”

The next market is on August 1.

Stalls range from meats, cakes from the Women’s Institute stall, a chocolatier from Hereford, a honey seller, tea, soap, flowers, organic fruit and veg and bread.

