£10,000 playwright bursary opens in South Shropshire

Pentabus has received its third year of support from the Clive & Sylvia Richards’ Charity (CSRC) for their Writer in Residence Bursary, and opened applications for the 2021 period.

The bursary supports a professional playwright in the early stage of their career, providing the opportunity for the recipient to spend up to a year residing and working at Pentabus in South Shropshire.

During their time with Pentabus, the recipient will be given the opportunity to write at least one new full length play or piece of theatre, whilst learning more about how a professional theatre company works.

Pentabus was a recipient of the Channel Four Writer in Residence Bursary for three years in a row and in 2018, was awarded a grant from the CSRC to continue to support a Writer In Residence Bursary for two years, which has now been extended for a third year.

The first recipient of the CSRC Writer in Residence Bursary was Sophie Ellerby, who finished her year in September 2019 and the second recipient was Tom Powell, who is currently halfway through his residency.

Tom said: "It’s life-changing. It’s time. It’s support and expertise. And it’s money. The pandemic has presented its own challenges but Pentabus has been supportive and considerate. The CSRC residence offers a different way of doing things and a different way of thinking – it’s changing my work, and it’s changed my life."

A spokesperson from CSRC added said: "This will be the third consecutive year which we have sponsored the Writer in Residence. In spite of Covid-19, last year’s winner Tom Powell has shown his undoubted talent and will be a force to be reckoned with in the future. We look forward to seeing this year’s winner in due course."

Applications close on Monday, August 3 at 10am. For more information visit pentabus.co.uk

Pentabus is the nation’s rural theatre company, touring new plays about the contemporary rural world to audiences in village halls, fields, festivals and theatres.