Bishop's Castle Carnival organisers put together week of activities

Organisers of Bishops Castle Carnival, although cancelled for 2020, is lining up an online programme of events, competitions and video’s during the Carnival Week of June 29 – July 5.

As part of this a number of prizes will be awarded to participants and these will be provided in the form of Bishop's Castle vouchers.

The vouchers will be redeemable at any business in the SY9 Postcode including food stores, takeaways, shops and when open again pubs, café’s and hotels and will be valid for 18 Months. Vouchers will be redeemed by the relevant festival awarding them.

Carnival Committee member Josh Dickin said: "We may not be able to hold our festivals as usual in Bishop's Castle this year but we felt it would be good to hold some online events in order to keep the events alive and by awarding Prizes in Vouchers to be redeemed locally we can offer our support to the many small local businesses that have traditionally supported us."

Local Businessman Andrew Pugh said he would be delighted to support the initiative because as well as promoting the carnival it would give a kick start to the local economy as it seeks to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that other festivals or events planned for Bishop's Castle in 2020 will also support the voucher scheme.