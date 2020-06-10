Ludlow in Bloom hosting lockdown gardening competition

Normally, Ludlow in Bloom runs a display competition each year for residents and businesses in the town, with prizes awarded in a range of categories from 'large gardens' through to 'business fronts' and 'hanging baskets'.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the usual competition will not take place this year, though a contest is being held in honour of the attention people have paid to their gardens while in lockdown.

Councillor Viv Parry, chair of Ludlow in Bloom, said: "Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 epidemic, it is not possible to run our normal competition this year.

"However, having been forced to stay home, many of us have paid a lot of attention to our gardens. As a result there are a great many superb gardens across our area which deserve recognition."

Ludlow in Bloom will be running its special lockdown gardening competition in five categories – 'best garden', 'best hanging basket', 'best large vegetable', and, for children, 'largest sunflower'.

Entries can be made from Ludlow or anywhere within a seven-mile radius by submitting a photograph to be judged in your category of choice. First, second and third prizes will be awarded in each.

For 'best large vegetable' and 'largest sunflower', entrants are asked to photograph their entries and submit them with the date they were taken and with a ruler featured alongside the exhibit.

All entries must have been received by Cllr Parry by 5pm on July 31. These can be sent by email to vivienne.parry@shropshire.gov.uk or by post to 31 Clifton Villas, Ludlow, SY8 1PA.