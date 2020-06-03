Search on for countryside playwright to join new theatre project

Leading theatre companies Shropshire's Pentabus and Paines Plough are working in partnership on the project Come To Where I am: Rural.

This involves the creation of a series of five to ten minute plays to be written and performed by

writers currently living in a rural context.

Pentabus is specifically looking to commission writers from The Marches - Shropshire, Mid-Wales and Herefordshire.

Writers should be currently living within 30 miles of the Pentabus base, in Bromfield near Ludlow.

The short plays will be written and performed by their writers, inspired by the writer’s own experience or perceptions. The ideas can be fiction and do not have to be a true story.

All will be given script development support. Then the writers will film themselves, or their context, at home performing their own play and the performances will be edited and shared online.

There will be a live performance of the plays at Pentabus HQ at a future date.

Each writer will be paid £250 per commission for the rural spin-off series of an existing project run by Paines Plough titled Come To Where I'm From which is available online.

Writers should email to the organisers an A4 page of their writing which may be prose, poetry, or an excerpt from a play; and their context in up to 200 words.

Apply via email to scripts@pentabus.co.uk by midday on Monday.