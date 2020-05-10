Bishop's Castle Real Ale Trail cancelled

The Bishop's Castle Real Ale Trail usually attracts around 5,000 people to the town in July.

The event celebrates the ale and breweries of the town, including the historic Three Tuns Inn, as well as those across Shropshire and further afield.

Lee White, who owns The King's Head, one of the main pubs in Bishop's Castle, posted a statement: "It is with regret that the licensee's have taken the decision, that this years event will not take place.

"Due to these difficult times and with uncertain changes to government guidelines within the hospitality industry, we think it is the right decision to make.

"We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you next year. Stay safe everybody."

Lee said it was just not a "viable option" to put on this year's event with safety concerns still ongoing, and and uncertain future as to when pubs will be reopened.

He said: "As licensees in the town, we come together to organise the event each year and sort out our own individual entertainment and beers.

"The real ale trail brings in anything up to 5,000 people to the town. With social distancing, it obviously would not work. It is just not a viable option."

Around five of the town's drinking establishments usually take part in the event which follows a trail around the High Street, showcasing more than 100 ales and ciders.