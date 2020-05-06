Menu

Advertising

Ludlow book swap scheme launched to entertain youngsters

By Charlotte Bentley | Ludlow | South Shropshire entertainment | Published:

A Ludlow book swap scheme has launched in a bid to entertain little ones during lockdown.

Rob Gardner with the children's books

Staff at the Furniture Scheme – part of the Wrekin Housing Group – along with Hands Together Ludlow and volunteers from Pulling Together Ludlow have been collecting books and offering them up for delivery to new homes.

They already have more than 160 books that can be circulated to local families, who can borrow up to three books at a time, for up to two weeks.

All of the books are quarantined for at least one week prior to delivery, to ensure that they are virus free.

To find out more about how to donate, or to have books delivered visit www.pullingtogetherludloworguk.wordpress.com/childrens-book-loans/

South Shropshire entertainment Entertainment Coronavirus Health News Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs Education
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News