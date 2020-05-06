Ludlow book swap scheme launched to entertain youngsters

Staff at the Furniture Scheme – part of the Wrekin Housing Group – along with Hands Together Ludlow and volunteers from Pulling Together Ludlow have been collecting books and offering them up for delivery to new homes.

They already have more than 160 books that can be circulated to local families, who can borrow up to three books at a time, for up to two weeks.

All of the books are quarantined for at least one week prior to delivery, to ensure that they are virus free.

To find out more about how to donate, or to have books delivered visit www.pullingtogetherludloworguk.wordpress.com/childrens-book-loans/