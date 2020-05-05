Ludlow mayor's charity events raise £2,000 for two causes

Both charities received the funds this week.

Ruth Davies, co-coordinator of Ludlow Food Bank, said: "We are so grateful to the mayor and his team for this substantial sum of money which is even more welcome as it has come at such a busy time for us."

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Tim Gill, said: "I have enjoyed arranging and attending all my charity events throughout the year. I am sorry that a few events could not take place, but this was unavoidable due to the current situation.

"I am grateful for the support of town council staff and local businesses who have so generously supported my fundraising events. Special thanks go to DJ Andy Vass and Adam Tutt at the Chang Thai Restaurant for their continued support."

Ailie Hill, founder of Pricklebums Hedgehog Rescue Centre, said: "Thank you very much. How exciting and so desperately needed right now too!"

Cllr Gill added: "Ludlow Town Council has also given Ludlow Food Bank a grant of £300 in response to its request for funding to assist with a reorganisation to enable a quicker response for emergency food parcel provision.

"I am proud of Ludlow’s community response to the coronavirus. The community spirit of our town is excellent. Thank you."