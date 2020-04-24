Ludlow DJ gets neighbours and online viewers dancing

Mark Tenant, from Ludlow, said he wants to spread positivity during the coronavirus lockdown and has got neighbours and online viewers singing and dancing in their own homes.

The 28 year old who runs his own DJ and photobooth business, as well as doing CCTV installations, said he has livestreamed a DJ set in each room in his house, and even set up in his own back garden – including a smoke machine and flashing lights.

"I'm doing it just to try and put a smile on people's faces to be honest," he said.

"Everyone is missing that feeling of going out, so I'm trying to bring that to them.

"I did my first livestream on Facebook on the first weekend of lockdown. I then did another one the following week set up in my kitchen – it was difficult to get all my equipment in there but I managed.

"I did another one outside which was really good. All the neighbours started joining in dancing and signing. I turned the music down and could hear them all singing."

Mark said he will host another DJ set in the coming weeks as the lockdown continues.

He has reached more than 17,000 views on his videos and during his Facebook livestreams has around 700 people watching live.

However, Mark said as a self-employed DJ, times have been tough recently and he is doing this to put a smile on his own face as much as anyone else's.

"I do CCTV and arms systems in the week and that has stopped, as well as my DJ and photobooth business. Everything has come to a halt, as it has for a lot of people," he added.

"So I am keeping my spirits up doing something I love. To stop it would be hard."