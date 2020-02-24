Town gets creative for Bishop's Castle Arts Festival - in pictures

The five day event is spread out across the south Shropshire town in which people are urged to get crafty and creative in numerous locations like the Town Hall, Church Barn and even the historic Three Tuns Inn and the new Poetry Pharmacy get involved.

Workshops at the festival which started on Wednesday, February 19 and finished on Sunday, February 23, ranged from willow weaving to pebble painting, and science workshops to a craft market, where Jim Weston sold his unique cigar box guitars.

Sue Wilmer, organiser of the Bishop's Castle Arts Festival, said she was chuffed with the outcome of the event.

Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020. In Picture: Sue Percy from Bishops Castle with her Sunset Glow Watercolour at The Parish Hall Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020 Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020. In Picture: Malcilm Whittall Cartoonist at The Three Tuns Inn Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020. In Picture: Artisan Market at the Town Hall Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020. In Picture: Artisan Market at the Town Hall - Colin Wade from Wade Paintings Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020. In Picture: Snowdrops at The Old Vicarage garden fro "Open Gardens" in aid of the National Garden Scheme Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020. In Picture: Oriel Glass Studio.

"Considering the weather and more so, the weather forecast which was bad, I think we did very well," she said.

"Lots of people came from all over the place – we had loads of visitors from Birmingham, Chester and more places.

"A lot of the events were very well attended and we had a lot of new ones this year."

Sue said that the events were popular and some even ran out of supplies due to the demand of visitors.

"The pebble painting session ran out of pebbles. I am chuffed with how it went.

"SpArC theatre got more involved this year and they housed a lot of popular concerts. Hundreds of people turned out to the festival.

"It is a great way to entertain the kids in half term.

"We are planning next years already."