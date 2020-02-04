Ludlow author commemorated with blue plaque

The blue sign was unveiled on Friday at the former home of Stanley Weyman in Broad Street, Ludlow.

It is one of many special plaques dotted around the town as part of the Ludlow Civic Society scheme.

The presentation was attended by about 40 people, including Weyman's great, great-newphew David Weyman.

He said: "I've obviously known about him all my life but this really is quite an honour.

"He was long-forgotten until now but he really was quite famous in his day. He has been likened to Charles Dickens which is amazing. I'm going to have to dig a bit deeper myself and start reading all of his books.

"We had a very nice day and even had a look around his former home and got to see where his writing desk was."

Weyman’s work fell into obscurity after his death in 1928 until last year when historian Jim Lawley convinced Ludlow publishers Merlin Unwin Books to reissue the forgotten novel, Ovington’s Bank.

By the late 20th century all his books were out of print.

Richard Hurlock, chairman of Ludlow Civic Society, said: "Putting up the present plaque was a rare experience because it was for someone who made it into the 20th century. The plaques usually commemorate people or events from hundreds of years ago.

"We had about 40 people attend the unveiling, including some of Stanley Weyman's descendants who were very pleased with it.

"We hope this plaque will be seen by many and bring more attention to his work and make people in the town more aware of who he was."