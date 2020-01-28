Shropshire arts festival seeks volunteers

Now in its 54th year, the Church Stretton Arts Festival is seeking volunteers for its technical and drama teams.

The roles of technical director and drama director have both become free and there is the need not only to fill these vacancies, but also to build the supporting cast.

Alan Stockbridge, chairman of the festival trustees, said: "The festival was established back in 1967 as an educational trust.

"We have no paid staff. Volunteers have always come forward to provide support to the festival both during the year when planning and making arrangements, as well as during the course of the two-week festival in July/August.

"As ever, we strive to find those with the experience, knowledge, focus on ‘working together’ and enthusiasm to make the festival so successful. There have always been local people who come forward to help.”

The role of the technical director is to ensure that the technical aspects of staging, sound and lighting at festival events fully meet specified requirements and are delivered to a high standard, often to tight deadlines. Liaison is required with other key members of the festival team, as well as with performers. There is the need to manage and develop a small assisting team.

The role of the drama director is to source, book and present a variety of drama and spoken word events at the festival. There is the need to work with a small team to research and recommend a programme of such, as well as to look after performers and their related arrangements at the festival.

In addition, organisers are seeking individuals with some relevant knowledge and interest to work in the technical and drama teams.

Anyone who is interested should contact Alan Stockbridge on 01694 722317 or email alan.stockbridge@btinternet.com

All contact will be treated in strict confidence.

Alternatively get in touch via the festival website at www.strettonfestival.org.uk

The Festival which runs from July 25 to August 8.