Ludlow's famous female historical figures in exhibition

Catherine of Aragon, Queen of England from 1509 to 1533 and the first wife of King Henry VIII, is just one of the women to feature in Strong Women of Ludlow: From Castle to Street.

Another notable women of Ludlow is Mary Edwards, 1750-1815, who is famous for her work as a computer of astronomical tables for the British Nautical Almanac.

Such was her success that in 1810 she bought her own property - a rare and notable achievement for a woman in Georgian England.

A Ludlow Civic Society blue plaque commemorates her connection with 4 Brand Lane, Ludlow, and original documents charting the ownership of the house are on display.

The exhibition which runs through until March is part of the celebrations for International Women's Day on March 8.

The museum is open between 10am and 4pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is £1 for adults and free for children.