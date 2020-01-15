Ludlow-based duo release debut single

Based in Ludlow, Finn O'Reilly and Rod Vincent have already begun to make a name for themselves after performing their first gig at the Wheatsheaf earlier this month.

The new duo's debut single 'Men & Books' – from forthcoming album 'Clearance Sale' – was inspired by the unread book once gifted to poet Rod by a German philosopher and bookshop owner with a passion for gardening.

Rod said: "One day out of the blue, a man turned up and offered to nurture our garden. Later on, he gave me this book, and I captured the moment in words.

"However I never got to read it, as it was lost in a house move.

"For me, the song grapples with the way in which not everything has to be fully understood for it to mean something to you.”

Finn, who hails from Dublin, makes up the other half of the duo, having previously released solo material.