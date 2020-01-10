2018 BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year to play Shropshire gig

The group will kick off the Clun Valley Jazz season on January 25 at Bishops Castle Town Hall.

Xhosa Cole will bring together an all-star quartet featuring some of the most exciting young musicians in the UK. He will perform alongside fellow finalist Bass player James Owston, drummer Jim Bashford and Canadian Trumpet virtuoso Jay Phelps.

The quartet embodies the spirit of the Bebob greats, with a repertoire inspired by Coltrane, Rollins, Davis, Clifford Brown and Gigi Gryce. They will also feature classic arrangements, contemporary takes on standards as well as original works from the members the band.

Tickets are £1 and can be purchased from Bishops Castle Town Hall on 01588 630023 or from ticketsource.co.uk/bcth/xhosa-cole-quartet-jazz-concert/2020-01-25/20:00/t-xxkjom.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the performance starts 8pm ending around 10.30pm.

A bar service is available.

Clun Valley Jazz holds six unique performances a year dedicated to inviting World Class Jazz Musicians to perform.