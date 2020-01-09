Shropshire arts studio damaged by flooding reopens

Thanks to the hard work of supporters and volunteers, the Loudwater Studio, or Loudwater Community Arts as it is now known, has not only been able to once again offer creative workshops to local artists and groups, it has also been able to expand.

It was officially opened this week by Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Tim Gill.

Nikki Hook, business development manager at the studio, said: “It’s a huge relief to be back open and we’re looking forward to ‘getting back to the day job’.

“We are still offering a range of general creative activities, including workshops every Friday, courses aimed at learning specific creative activities such as illustration, and work with disabled adults; but the refurbishment has allowed us to grow and use the space better.”

The venue was damaged in June when freak weather caused water to flood the building.