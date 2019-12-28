Menu

Advertising

Crafty kids activities on New Year's Eve at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

By Charlotte Bentley | South Shropshire | South Shropshire entertainment | Published:

Children are invited to bring in the new year with arts and crafts in south Shropshire.

New Year's Eve 2019

A drop-in day is being hosted by Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for young people who want to celebrate New Year's Eve with fun activities.

They will be able to make confetti poppers, a 2020 new year's mask, stained glass biscuits and say 'cheers' to the new year with their very own mocktail.

There is no need to book for the event, just drop in between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday, December 31.

Tickets cost £4 and party costumes are welcome.

South Shropshire entertainment Entertainment South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News