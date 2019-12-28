Crafty kids activities on New Year's Eve at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

A drop-in day is being hosted by Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre for young people who want to celebrate New Year's Eve with fun activities.

They will be able to make confetti poppers, a 2020 new year's mask, stained glass biscuits and say 'cheers' to the new year with their very own mocktail.

There is no need to book for the event, just drop in between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday, December 31.

Tickets cost £4 and party costumes are welcome.