Ten-room boutique hotel plan supported by Ludlow Town Council

It is hoped that Castle Lodge – which was once the home of Catherine of Aragon – could open to guests in as little as 12 months.

Plans have been lodged by the building's new owner, Ben Tagg, to convert the lodge into a 10-bedroom boutique hotel.

Extensive investigations by an architect and historian have inspired the proposals for the hotel, which will see each room themed to a different historic figure connected with its past.

Mr Tagg has now received a boost for the plans in the form of support from Ludlow Town Council.

At an extraordinary meeting, members voted to support the application.

Town clerk Gina Wilding said: "The members of the committee met and had a site visit with the developer, Ben Tagg, earlier in the day and they were given a tour of the site and a chance to ask any questions.

"The developer came to the meeting as well, with the architect.

"It is quite a complex site and there are quite a lot of changes that they are making.

"Queries were raised about the location of the kitchen and what was happening to specific areas of the building, and members were happy with all the replies they got.

"They supported the application as they felt it was such an important building it couldn't be left to decay through not being used.

"They feel this development is a good thing for the building, and for Ludlow."

The plans will be decided on by Shropshire Council after the end of the consultation period in January.

Dating back to the 13th century, Castle Lodge was largely rebuilt in 1580 and is Grade II-listed.

Privately owned throughout its history, the lodge was a hotel up until the Second World War.

Most recently it was a private home, which the previous owner opened to the public as a museum.

Mr Tagg bought the building in the summer of 2018 after it caught his eye while visiting his brother in Ludlow.