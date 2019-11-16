Menu

BBC Radio 4's The Kitchen Cabinet comes to Ludlow

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | Published:

Cooking enthusiasts will get the chance to question culinary experts during a radio show recording in south Shropshire.

Jay Rayner.

Booking is now open for people to join the audience for The Kitchen Cabinet, BBC Radio 4's culinary panel programme, at Moor Park School, near Ludlow.

Hosted by food critic Jay Rayner, the show is packed full of information intended to change the way you think about cooking.

Audience members will have the opportunity to put their questions on anything and everything to do with food and drink to the panel, and enjoy plenty of good-humoured conversation about cooking and eating.

The recording is on November 27, doors open at 6pm for a 7pm start/. Book your tickets at bbc.co.uk/showsandtours

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Senior reporter covering Shrewsbury and South Shropshire for the Shropshire Star.

