Landmark Ludlow hotel opens doors after refit

The launch of the new Plume restaurant at the Feathers Hotel in Ludlow marks the start of a new era for the venue, which this year celebrates four centuries in the heart of the town.

Around 50 town dignitaries and business owners were the first to see the refurbished restaurant and get a taste of the new menu at a special launch night ahead of the official opening. Mayor Tim Gill cut the ribbon before guests were treated to canapés, cocktails and a seven-course meal.

Wine specialist and self-styled “professional alcoholic” Raj Solanki talked through his selected wines to accompany each course, while a live harpist and keyboard player added to the ambiance.

Group operations director, Jason Hiley said: “It was a fantastic turnout to the official opening of the restaurant last night with guests enjoying entertainment and a gourmet, seven-course meal.

Incredible

“It was great to see so many people coming to celebrate with us.

“This really shows how much local support we have for the work we are doing to re-open the Feathers Hotel.

“The official opening of the restaurant marks a key stage in the progress of the circa £2 million refurbishment and our aim is to establish the Feathers as a dining destination for the whole region. We have an incredible catering team and head chef in place, so are now focused on achieving our two AA Rosettes within the next six months.”

The hotel has been closed since last summer after it went into administration, but was bought by Crest Hotels in December 2018.

The first rooms will open in early December and the hotel will be fully operational by early 2020.