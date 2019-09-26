Ludlow hotel offering visitors a sneak peek ahead of re-opening

The Feathers in Ludlow is undergoing a major by new owners Crest Hotels Group, which bought the hotel last year after it closed down.

Following the opening of the new tea room earlier this year, staff are now busy preparing to launch the new restaurant which opens its doors on October 18.

Ahead of the grand unveiling, a sneak preview of the restaurant and some of the wider refurbishment of the hotel is being offered at an open evening tomorrow.

Group sales manager Sarah Tunnadine said: “The unwavering support of the Ludlow and wider community of Shropshire has been resolute since we became the proud owners of the hotel and we feel that the open evenings are a way of giving everyone an exclusive peek into what they can expect from the opening.

“The new restaurant and cocktail bar complete the second phase of the refurbishment, following the first phase, the opening of the tea room to the front of the hotel, which now stands proud on the high street.

"We are also confident of achieving our goal of a full hotel re-opening later this year.”

The open evening will run from 5pm to 7pm at the restaurant, which group executive chef, Wayne Nell, is confident will be awarded two Rosettes within six months of opening.

Complimentary refreshments and canapes will be served and guests will get the opportunity to see first-hand what the second phase of the refurbishment will look like, as well as meeting senior members of the management team for details of the final phase.