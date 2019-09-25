Glimpse into town's history on offer at new Shropshire exhibition

Shropshire Museums Collections Centre in Ludlow has announced its new exhibition, ‘Sir Henry Sidney and the Ludlow Castle Heraldic Roll’, will open on October 4.

This exhibition will show the original copy of the roll in its entirety.

The roll, which dates from Tudor England, was discovered by Ludlow resident Hugh Wood in 2015 and, through public appeal, was acquired by the Friends of Ludlow Museum.

It is a record on parchment of the shields painted by order of Sir Henry Sidney in 1573 in the newly-built chancel of the Round Chapel of St Mary Magdalene in Ludlow Castle.

Corbet Shield on the Ludlow Castle Heraldic Roll

The roll records the heraldic shields of the owners of the Castle, the Presidents of the Council and the Council members appointed in 1570.

The exhibition also shows documents, arms and armour, and a series of tiles from Ludlow Castle.

Abigail Cox, graduate curator with Shropshire Museums, said: "Shropshire Museums holds important Medieval and Tudor collections and we are delighted to display some of these alongside this important document.

"This gives a glimpse of just a fraction of what we hold in trust for the people of Shropshire."

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: "Ludlow has a rich history and I’m pleased that we are able to share some of it through this wonderful exhibition."

The exhibition will run until January 2020 and will be free to visit at Shropshire Museums Collections Centre in the Parkway during library opening hours.