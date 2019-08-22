Musicians head for Cardingmill Valley for season finale

September’s date has a first-ever Shropshire gig for poetic troubadour Paul Armfield.

Resident of the Isle of Wight but hailing originally from Walsall, Paul has released an eclectic selection of albums over the years including a long-player based on Tennyson’s poems and a BBC 6Music pick Up Here whilst his most recent release was a collection of songs based on photographs found in Parisienne flea markets.

His live shows, which have seen him journey across Europe, are just him and his guitar - with occasional outing for his musical saw – taking his audience on a journey through the emotions.

Ale, cider, wine, soft and hot drinks as well as snacks will all be on sale during the evening event which takes place at the Cardingmill Valley chalet pavilion on September 20. Tickets cost £10 per person.

Final live show of the year features Son of Town Hall, the unusual union of Ben Parker of London and David Berkeley of Santa Fe.

Son of Town Hall’s show is three-parts concert, one-part theatre. The songs stand alone, poetic turn of phrases sung with voices so perfectly matched it is nearly impossible to tell them apart and accompanied by intricately finger picked parts played on old Gibson.

They call in to Carding Mill Valley on November 13 as part of a UK tour to promote their new album. Tickets cost £11 per person .

Tickets for both events are on sale now via the National Trust’s Carding Mill website or via the ticket line on 03442 491895.