Shropshire teens set up family fun day to raise funds for park

The 10 friends from Church Stretton have taken up the cause as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme.

They noticed some apparatus at Richard Robinson Field had been removed after it fell into disrepair, and decided to take action to replace it.

"This project is very important," said Harry Key, one of the fun day organisers.

"The park is a great place to have fun and relax. We need to keep all the apparatus to be working, so young people do not miss out."

The fun day will be held at Richard Robinson Field off Churchill Road, next to Russell’s Meadow, from 11am to 3pm. There will be a petting zoo, police car, bake sale, games, music and stalls.

All proceeds will go to the regeneration of the park.

Church Stretton mayor Bob Welch added: “We are delighted to be able to support the group of young people from NCS and we’ve been very impressed by their enthusiasm and drive.

"We hope that the event will be a resounding success and we shall ensure that funds raised are put to good use at the play park."