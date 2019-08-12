The show goes on at Farmer Phil's Festival

Hardy festival goers donned wellies and waterproofs and even dealt with rain getting into tents for the 21st birthday celebration of the music weekend at Ratlinghope.

Phil Harding and his daughters, Jessica and Hannah, praised those who partied throughout the weekend and the stars who took to the sometimes windy stage at the family farm.

About 2,000 people enjoyed the festival despite the weather. Thunderstorms on Friday night brought heavy rain turning parts of the site into mud.

Jessic said: "Lots of events were cancelled but we decided to go ahead and make the best of it and we were so glad we did. The weather improved a lot on Saturday and Sunday and the festival goers were fantastic.

"Some of them ended up with rain running through their tents but they just got on with it. When they had not dry footwear, they went barefoot."

She said tractors would be on hand today to help any vehicles leave the campsite car park.

Top of the bill at the event were the former Specials and Fun Boy three member, Neville Staple and his band celebrating 40 years of two-tone music.

Folk music legends Lindisfarne and Slim Chance – famously created by the late Ronnie Lane of the Small Faces and the Faces also starred.