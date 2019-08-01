'I fell in love the first time I visited': Regal Theatre appoints new manager

Westley Bone has taken over from Adey Ramsel who announced his departure from The Regal Tenbury Wells earlier this month.

He said: "I fell in love with The Regal the first time I visited. It is a wonderful resource for the community with so much potential.

"I am proud to be joining the great team there and look forward to taking The Regal forward on the next stage of its journey."

Westley joins The Regal from the Ludlow Assembly Rooms, where he is deputy chief executive and programming and marketing manager.

He has a strong track record in the digital arts sector and has been instrumental in delivering the Assembly Rooms' programme of performances, and i also the director of Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival.

Stephen Snead, chairman of The Regal Tenbury Trust, said: “I’m delighted that Westley is joining the Regal team at such an exciting time. We had considerable interest in the role from across the country and Westley stood out.

"Westley will play a key role in delivering our vision to provide better facilities for the local community, more high-profile productions, increased opportunities for talented local performers and more visitors to the town, increasing spend with local businesses.”

He starts the role on August 19.