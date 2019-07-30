Summer fun at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

There are family activities on every day of the holiday from until August 30.

Staff will be on hand to help make leafboats and catapults, lead a Bear Hunt and get involved with Bushcraft. All activities are 1pm-2.30pm and are £4 per accompanied 3-11 year old. Booking is advised.

New to the centre this year is the Tusker Colour Run. Participants can run, jog or walk the 3.5K route as they get covered in paint along the way from the paint stations that are situated around the site.

Bookings for the event, on August 17 are now open and places can be booked via the centre’s website, although spaces are limited. Adults places cost £15, Children are £9 and a Family is £40. Under 5’s go free. Price includes an individual pot of paint, a pair of sunglasses and unlimited water as well as entry to the race and a race number.

As well as all this, there will be Rocketman showing in the cinema room on August 30 and a fruit tree pruning workshop on August 10.

But kicking off the busy August of events at the centre is the Shropshire Food Fair this Saturday. The fair will be for local food and drink producers so showcase and sell their products as a celebration of all that the Shropshire Hills area has to offer in terms of culinary delights.

Among the exhibitors will be cake makers, fine wines, ciders, spirits and juices. There will also be honey, food wraps, polish and candles from Alison’s Bee Class and local preserves and puddings.

The centre’s education team will also be running food related craft sessions for families.

For further details call 01588 676060 or go to shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk