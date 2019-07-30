Step back in time at Shropshire working farm's wartime event

Acton Scott Historic Working Farm near Church Stretton will be hosting the event on Saturday, August 17, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Visitors can take part in practice drills using broomsticks with a Home Guard re-enactment group, learn about receiving encrypted Morse code with Ystations, take part in 40s style dancing with Blitz Dancers and test themselves in a re-enacted 1940s village fete sports day and games.

You will browse through a vintage bicycle display and see 1940s tractors along with other period vehicles.

Live music will be performed by Eva Evergreen and Harmony Belle. There will also be stalls selling period clothing and collectables as well as Le Petite Creperie's handmade pancakes. A café is also on site selling refreshments.

The 1940s event will have something for the whole family

Sarah Green, visitor facilities manager at Acton Scott Historic Working Farm, said: “We are delighted to be working with local groups and organisations to hold our first ever Wartime Farm event. There will be loads to do for the whole family as we celebrate 1940s Shropshire.

“We’d love to see lots of people in 1940’s and WWII clothing so we’re offering 25 per cent off entry for people in costume. We’re really excited about Wartime Farm and can’t wait to see lots of people at the event.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Acton Scott Historic Working Farm held their first ever festival in July and it’s wonderful to see them hosting another first which is celebrating another element of Shropshire’s rich history.

“Wartime Farm promises to be an exciting event so I’d certainly encourage people to visit and hopefully the weather treats us well!”

Tickets are available from the farm or on 01694 781307. The will also be available on the day.