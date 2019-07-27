Scarecrow Sunday coming to village

Scarecrow Sunday will be held in Brampton Bryan in the north west of Herefordshire on August 4 from 11am - 5pm.

Villagers and organisations made their own scarecrows and this year organisers have decided on the theme of fashion, be that on the catwalk or a way of life and work.

Entrance to the event is £2 with under 12 year old free.

Attractions also include various stalls, a raffle and a host of refreshments.

Spokesman, Alastair Gloag, said there would be two conducted tours of the local castle, tours of the village on a 'Strawberry Cart', 'Have a Go' archery and a fun pet dog fun show.

Music will include performances by Knighton Silver Band and organ recitals in amidst the Flower Festival in St Barnabas Church.

Aardvark Books, an Internet bookshop will be open for cake and coffee and following the event there will be a 6.30pm service in the church.

Funds raised are for St Barnabas church and other charities within the parish.