Bishop's Castle Real Ale Trail is a boost for businesses

The town's popular beer festival, in its 23rd year, saw ales and ciders from all over the country on offer and live music throughout the town.

Bishop's Castle has two breweries, bolstering the town's reputation for real ale.

Keith Bance from the Three Tuns Brewery said the bar was heaving, especially in the evenings. He has been involved in many ale trails before but this was his first year in an organising role.

He said: "It was very good. The weather was just right, it wasn't too hot, it wasn't raining.

"We had live music from about 1.30pm to 7.30pm, it was heaving outside in the yard.

"We haven't had a proper debrief yet but as far as I know it all went similarly at the other pubs."

Mary Stradling at the Six Bells said it was a similar situation there.

"We had plenty of beer, we had live music and food, the same as usual.

"We haven't spoken with the others yet, we've been too busy cleaning up."