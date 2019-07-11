Ludlow’s roads closing for big 10K run

The 10K course takes runners through quaint, medieval streets and past some of the town’s finest landmarks for this special race that closes down the roads to create a unique experience for those pounding the streets.

The event is being organised by BeEndurance, who are the team behind the Storm the Castle duathlon, which takes place around Ludlow Castle in the Spring.

Claire Pocock, who is one of the event organisers, said: “This race has a really unique feel.

“It starts at 7.15pm which means it is nice and cool for the runners, but it also means runners and spectators can keep the party atmosphere going with celebrations in to the evening, so everyone can come together for a great night out.

Claire Pocock

“We wanted to create a running experience with a difference, and by closing the roads to unite the town everyone can support the runners and take a moment to appreciate what a beautiful part of the world Ludlow is in.

“The event is in its third year now, and we have been thrilled with the support we have received from runners and sponsors.”

Estate Agent Samuel Wood will be sponsoring the ‘Fastest Local Athlete Award’ and accountants Thorne Widgery will be honouring the ‘Most Improved and Utterly Inspiring Athlete,’ with Breccon Carreg sponsoring the overall event. There will be medals and post-race massages for all runners at the finish line.

The race starts at the Castle Square in Ludlow and spectators are encouraged to come and cheer on the runners.

Visit ludlow10.com for more information.