Packed programme for Ludlow Fringe Festival

Bursting with some of the liveliest, most entertaining performances from local, national and international acts, organisers say there is something special to appeal to culture vultures of all ages.

There are more than 100 events across 40 venues over 16 days.

From music to comedy, theatre, film, cabaret, poetry, dance, visual art, workshops, talks, kid’s activities and story-telling – there is a jam-packed schedule brimming with talent.

The festival will run from June 15-30.

Composer and flamenco guitarist, Daniel Martinez will return the fringe festival with his production Art of Believing on June 15. Alongside musicians, singers, guitarists, percussionists, a violinist and a dancer, he promises an unforgettable evening in the stunning setting of St Lawrence’s, the largest parish church in Shropshire.

Also raising the roof of St Lawrence’s will be jazz and blues guitarist, Remi Harris. His unique style draws inspiration from artists such as Django Reinhardt, Jimi Hendrix, Wes Montgomery, Peter Green and Led Zeppelin. He has performed at Buckingham Palace, Montreal Jazz Festival, BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 & 3. Described by Jamie Cullum as ‘an extraordinary musician’, Remi Harris will dazzle his audience with a mix of jazz standards, improvisation and original compositions and new arrangements on June 19.

There will also be a Peaky Blinders Ludlow Brewery Takeover and fans can dress up to the nines and join in an evening of beer-soaked fun with themed 1920s entertainment, burlesque, live music and DJ playing vintage beats and songs from the hit TV show on June 21.

Other fringe favourites include the annual production of Shakespeare in the Castle. This year, Henry V will be brought to life for five nights, with Ludlow castle’s medieval walls providing the atmospheric backdrop.

Advertising

From stand-up, mad cap magical escapades to funny theatre – comedy has always been a cornerstone of the Ludlow Fringe. With 35 shows during the festival, there are sure to be some rib-tickling laughs on the agenda. Well-known names include Mark Thomas, Nick Helm, Lou Sanders and Stephen Carlin, an eclectic mix of comedy circuit regulars plus up and coming new faces.

Ludlow Fringe Festival’s Managing Director, Anita Bigsby, said: “The team are over the moon with our programme for 2019. There is so much on offer this year. We really hope people will come from near and far to support each and every one of our performers. The arts make such a valuable contribution to our community and it’s a great opportunity to see the town really come alive and embrace such a diverse array of talent.”

Tickets are available at ludlowfringe.co.uk